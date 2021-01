In the First Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation of 2021, Steve Grzanich takes a look at the global economy with Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Don talks about what a “black swan event” is, explains floating rate debt, and even dives in on liquid or “hot” money. Later on, Steve and Don discuss the latest on Brexit, and how that’s affecting the foreign exchange market.

