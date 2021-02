This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation starts with Don Lloyd sharing his thoughts on how the recent weather in the Midwest, specifically in Texas, and its effect on the oil and natural gas markets. Don, SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank, talks about whether investors should be intrigued or not. Later on, Steve Grzanich asks Don about the growing role technology is playing in streamlining foreign exchange investments.

