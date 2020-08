This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation features Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Don talked about the stimulus package the European Union announced at the end of July, and how it might impact the U.S. economy. He and Steve Grzanich also discussed the strength in gold prices. As they wrap up the conversation, Don gives an inside look into how he advises companies that are setting their 2021 budgets.

