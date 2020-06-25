Thought Leader Don Lloyd: The market will continue to focus on PMI

The last time Don Lloyd joined Steve Grzanich for the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, they talked about purchasing managers index (PMI). As countries continue to reopen, and economies strive for normalcy, Don (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) digs in a little deeper on PMI. Later on, Steve and Don discuss the bill passed by the Senate last month that could essentially ban many Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges, or raising money from American investors.

