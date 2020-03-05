Thought Leader Don Lloyd: The Global Supply Chain Has Slowed Down

Coronavirus certainly has the attention of people around the world. Everyone wants to know how to keep themselves and the people they care about healthy and safe. COVID-19 also has people worried about managing their wealth. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) believes that the risk of recession, both in the short and long-term, is very low. In the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Doug and Steve Grzanich discuss the volatility of the market and how he thinks people should manage their assets. Doug provides data from other health risks that affected the economy in the past, and in each instance, the market bounced back.