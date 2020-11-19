Thought Leader Don Lloyd on how news of a COVID-19 vaccine has affected the foreign exchange market

Over the last week or so, reports have surfaced that a few pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are on the brink of having a vaccine for COVID-19 ready. In the latest Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how a vaccine would affect the foreign exchange market. Steve and Don also take time to talk about some of the global financial news coming out of China and Japan.

