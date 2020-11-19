Thought Leader Don Lloyd on how news of a COVID-19 vaccine has affected the foreign exchange market

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Don Lloyd

Over the last week or so, reports have surfaced that a few pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are on the brink of having a vaccine for COVID-19 ready. In the latest Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how a vaccine would affect the foreign exchange market. Steve and Don also take time to talk about some of the global financial news coming out of China and Japan.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular