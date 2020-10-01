Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Foreign exchange market insensitive to not only the debate, but also the election itself

The first Presidential Debate took place earlier this week. Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss the affect the debate had on the foreign exchange market, and whether the election will impact the “FX” market next month. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Don go around the globe and discuss the negative interest rate released by the Bank of England, Turkey’s new economic plan, and the strengthening of the Chinese yuan.

