With the continued fighting in the Ukraine, the ruble has weakened significantly from sanctions and Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) breaks it down with Steve Grzanich. Later, they ponder whether the Fed will get handle on rising inflation rates.
Thought Leader Don Lloyd explains ruble value decline
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Don Lloyd
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter