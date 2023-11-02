In this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Thought Leader Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich to talk about how interest rates have increased seeing bridge lending, followed by the current state of the dollar and how it has continues to rise throughout the second half of 2023.
Thought Leader Don Lloyd explains increasing interest rates
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
