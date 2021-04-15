Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Digital currency is going to revolutionize banking and the foreign exchange industry

The Central Bank of China creating its own digital currency. Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) had plenty of thoughts on China turning legal tender into computer code, and its impact on the foreign exchange industry, as well as banking in general. Later on in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve Grzanich asks Don to comment on Asia’s foreign exchange markets and the current manipulators coming to life and how COVID-19 continues to affect the foreign markets — especially India’s.

