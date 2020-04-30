Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Access to money is not going to be an issue

It’s a big week as one of eight regularly scheduled federal reserve meetings takes place. Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) explains the three categories that changes could potential be made to including open market operations, discount rate, and reserve requirements. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, he and Steve Grzanich talk about how other countries have handled reopening their economies, and what lessons we can be learned from them. Don shares how the price of oil has affected the countries from the top to the bottom of the spectrum.

