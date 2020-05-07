Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Thought Leader David Stein: There are some permanent changes that may take place

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader- Dave Stein

David Stein (Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer & Business Banking at Associated Bank) has spent over 30 years in the banking industry. He joined Associated Bank in 2005, and now oversees consumer and business banking activities in the majority of the branches across Associated Bank’s three-state footprint of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. He took the time to speak with Steve Grzanich in an extended Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, where the two discussed COVID-19’s impact on the banking industry.

Steve and David touch on the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, the Mortgage Relief Program, stimulus checks and how Associated Bank has dealt with each. Later on, they talk about how banks will adapt when the country and the economy reopen, as well as what Associated Bank has done to help the community during these trying times.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular