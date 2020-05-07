Thought Leader David Stein: There are some permanent changes that may take place

David Stein (Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer & Business Banking at Associated Bank) has spent over 30 years in the banking industry. He joined Associated Bank in 2005, and now oversees consumer and business banking activities in the majority of the branches across Associated Bank’s three-state footprint of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. He took the time to speak with Steve Grzanich in an extended Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, where the two discussed COVID-19’s impact on the banking industry.

Steve and David touch on the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, the Mortgage Relief Program, stimulus checks and how Associated Bank has dealt with each. Later on, they talk about how banks will adapt when the country and the economy reopen, as well as what Associated Bank has done to help the community during these trying times.