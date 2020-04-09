Listen Now
Thought Leader David Faller: The worst time to deviate is in the middle of high risk

David Faller Associated Bank

David Faller (SVP of Capital Market at Associated Bank)

David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich to give a global view of how the economy has been affected by COVID-19. David points to crude oil, and sterling prices for reasons not to veer too far from your normal tendencies. Steve and David also discuss the similarities and differences to other events that impacted markets all over the world. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, David gives an update on how coronavirus has affected Brexit.

