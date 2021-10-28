Thought Leader David Faller: The ongoing impact that the post Brexit trade rules are having on UK exporters

David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David and Steve start off the discussion by breaking down the EU/Brexit proposal for Northern Ireland and then David shares his thoughts on the impact it may have. Then, the conversation transitions to a discussion about the ongoing impact that the post Brexit trade rules are having on UK exporters. Finally, David and Steve wrap up by discussion by covering Britain’s post Breixt fuel and food shortages and what may be done to help improve those conditions going forward.
