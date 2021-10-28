Thought Leader David Faller: The ongoing impact that the post Brexit trade rules are having on UK exporters

MADRID (AP) — A top Spanish court has given a 2-year prison term to the former treasurer of Spain's powerful conservative party for using a slush fund to pay for the renovation of the party's headquarters more than a decade ago.

In Thursday's ruling, Spain's National Court said it couldn't establish if the leaders of the Popular Party were directly aware of the actions of Luis Bárcenas, the party's powerful accountant between 1990 and 2008.