David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) returned for an update on the Brexit situation. Steve Grzanich and David discuss the possibility of a deal not being reached and whether the divorce between the UK and the European Union is an experiment in de-globalization. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, David comments on what has surprised him most over the last quarter, and the volatility of the markets in general.

