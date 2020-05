The Brexit negotiations are somewhat stuck in the mud. Negative interest rates seem likely, and the British pound has already fallen sharply this month. David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich to share his thoughts on why talks have hit a stalemate. In the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, Steve and David discuss whether international investors should be hedging or if aggressiveness is warranted.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction