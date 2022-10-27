Thought leader David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been responsible for leading market execution activities in Foreign Exchange, Interest Rate and Commodity Derivatives. He has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related and joined Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to talk about the resignation of the Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and how the markets are reacting to the change.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction