David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to provide an update on Brexit. David said all signs are pointing towards a “no-deal Brexit”. He explained what that means, and its potential financial impact on both in the United States and overseas. Later in the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, Steve asks David how the economies around the world reacted to President Donald Trump contacting COVID-19.

