David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David explains why having a “No Deal” Brexit could be beneficial, how the uncertainty of negotiations has affected investors, and whether the administration change in the United States will any impact on not just Brexit, but the global economy as well.

