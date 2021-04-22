Thought Leader David Faller: Everything to do with Brexit is going to be complicated, difficult, and much longer than we thought

David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David reviewed the core banking rules, and shared his thoughts on how the European Union’s plans to build up its own capital markets. Later on, Steve and David talk about the Scottish parliamentary election (which is taking place early next month) and how it could impact U.S. investors.

