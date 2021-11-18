Thought Leader David Faller describes Brexit and it’s focus on climate change in the UK.

There have been a lot of headlines about Brexit lately and there is no better person to break down the latest news than David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank). David has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. The two discuss the reaction to the U.K’s climate summit and how there is talk of another referendum in the government’s plans.
