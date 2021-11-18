Thought Leader David Faller describes Brexit and it’s focus on climate change in the UK.

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cologne, Germany held a service of penance Thursday for cases of sexual abuse by clergy, saying the ritual was not an absolution for the perpetrators but a “confession of guilt.”

The German Catholic Church’s handling of sexual abuse reports has caused a massive crisis in Cologne, where the archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has taken a “spiritual timeout" on the advice of Pope Francis.