Thought Leader David Faller: Current state of the EU as it continues to struggle with the lasting impacts of Brexit

David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David breaks down the current state of the EU as it continues to struggle with the lasting impacts of Brexit and how Brexit continues to impact UK and Northern Ireland relations and cover some possible solutions for the future. Plus, David discusses what’s next for the UK economy as well as the global financial services industry as a whole post Brexit.
