Thought Leader David Faller: Brexit will have a real-life impact on those in Britain and the European Union, as well as outside of those places

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader – David Faller

We’re only two weeks into the new year, and Brexit has already had an impact on those importing and exporting goods into and out of Britain. David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) has been the go-to analyst for everything Brexit-related. He shared the latest with Steve Grzanich in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. David explained how the restrictions are affecting those living in the area, why it feels the United Kingdom feels like a new country, and how American investors are impacted as well.

