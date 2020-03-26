Thought Leader Dan Barrins: With emergence of technology, locating cellphone towers in advantageous places is important

COVID-19 has forced many to work from home. Strong cellphone and WiFi signal strength is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A recent Wall Street Journal piece pointed out the expected rise in value of cellphone towers.

Owners of cell towers lease space to wireless carriers like AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. so they can broadcast and pick up signals from cellphones and other devices. Cell-tower owners have been among the fastest-growing companies in the real estate investment trust sector, as consumers use more data through mobile phones and tablets than ever before.”

Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) and Steve Grzanich discuss how the expected rollout of 5G networks affects the entire landscape in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader. Dan and Steve also talk about market fluctuation, the naming rights for Willis Tower after the Aon deal goes through, and how rising sea levels are forcing developers to be creative.