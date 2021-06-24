Thought Leader Dan Barrins: We don’t really know how long these material delays are going to last

As the state fully re-opened and construction projects continue to push on, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) gives some insight into the ongoing material shortage going on across the country. From Drywall, wiring, wood and more, it’s making the forecast for material prices tough to predict. While speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan talked about how reliant the commercial real estate market could see projects either face substantial delays or could be see a push back start date until next year.
