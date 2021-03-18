Thought Leader Dan Barrins: There’s gonna be a broad ripple effect of what happens with commercial real estate over the next 12-24 months

Earlier this month, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joined Anna Davlantes to voice her displeasure over the potential of a big retail store like Target leasing out space at Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) had some strong thoughts of his own on the topic. While speaking with Steve Grzanich, Dan talked about the need to be more open-minded, because the alternative could be a vacant buildings.

Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Dan discuss large amount of empty office space in the downtown area, and what might happen with the parking garages that are being auctioned off.