Thought Leader Dan Barrins: The office of the past might now be the office of the future

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins

When it comes to the real estate market, the commercial and industrial sectors don’t necessarily mirror each other. Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to talk about why the industrial sector seems to be a bright spot this year.

Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Dan discuss how the office of the past might become the office of the future, whether we should be worried about industrial property vacancy rates, and how good news for grocery sector could lead to great news for those searching for a job.

