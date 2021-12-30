Thought Leader Dan Barrins sheds some light on old buildings in Chicago getting a facelift

Chicago infrastructure is getting improvements all across the city. From rail and road bridges to old skyscrapers, you may have noticed some improvements in your neighborhood. To talk about the impact in these areas with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) shares his insight into that and how some of Chicago’s iconic buildings are getting a much needed facelift.
