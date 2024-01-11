U.S. office owners face $117bn wall of debt repayments, and Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to discuss what this means for commercial real estate. They also talk about the types of office space that aren’t seeing rising interest rates.
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
