After two large office buildings were seized by lenders in Chicago’s Loop, many question whether this is a sign of potential trouble in the downtown office market. Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to discuss the reality of the situation. Later, they talk about the future of the Magnificent Mile.
Thought Leader Dan Barrins shares downtown office market reality
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins
