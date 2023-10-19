Demand has decreased due to remote work trends and some has gone up due to having colleagues back in office, and Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to discuss the mix of outlooks being seen in commercial office space. They also dive into the added costs to office spaces, as well as how interest rate increases have changed commercial real estate pricing.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction