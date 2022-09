Chicago Uptown’s landmark Bridgeview Bank building is redeveloping into apartments, and Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) explains how WeWork’s flexible workspace will fit into the building. While speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan also discusses how Amazon is downsizing in the Chicagoland suburbs.

