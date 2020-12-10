Thought Leader Dan Barrins recaps 2020’s commercial real estate landscape, and looks ahead to 2021

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins

As we head down the final stretch of 2020, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) took the time to speak with Steve Grzanich about the year that was in the commercial real estate market. Dan talked about the ups and downs, as well as the lessons learned as we move into the new year. Later on in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan shares why he thinks offices will start to fill back up in 2021. He also explains what percentage rent is and how it could be useful.

