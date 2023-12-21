Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to talk about the tail end of the 2023 Chicago real estate market, as well as what is coming up for the markets in 2024.
Thought Leader Dan Barrins on what to expect in 2024 real estate market
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)