Thought Leader Dan Barrins is looking forward to the spring/summer of 2021 as people return to the office and start traveling again

It’s still early in the new year, so making predictions is tough, but Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) has some optimism as he looks forward. While speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan talked about how reliant the commercial real estate market is on people getting vaccinated, and returning to work. Later on, Steven and Dan discuss the possibility of Chicago following New York City’s lead in turning vacant retail space into COVID testing sites, or even a place where the vaccine can be administered.

