As Boeing moves their headquarters from downtown Chicago to Virginia, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) gives some insight into how big a deal this is for the city. While speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan also elaborates on the upcoming mansion tax.
Thought Leader Dan Barrins gives insight to Boeing headquarters move
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins
