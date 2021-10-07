Thought Leader Dan Barrins discusses how the Bears move to Arlington Heights may threaten CRE development in Chicago

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins

There’s been a lot of news regarding construction and infrastructure recently and while speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) discusses how some recent construction projects and infrastructure improvements can help not only the city but the businesses and communities surrounding them.

Later, Dan talks to Steve about the recent news surrounding a potential move of the Bears stadium to Arlington Heights and discuss how that may threaten CRE development in the current Soldier Field area of downtown Chicago.

