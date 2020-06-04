Thought Leader Dan Barrins: Companies want to get back to normal productivity

Long-term leases for large communal work spaces may be a thing of the past. After walking through several co-working spaces, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) feels that there may be an uptick in leases for single offices, or conference rooms, but office landlord and tenants alike will have to accommodate the new normal of social distancing.

In the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve Grzanich and Dan discuss the current state of the commercial real estate market. Dan talks about what he’s been seeing and hearing in terms of pricing and sales, and shares trends he’s noticed from his clients that could be interested in buying during these uncertain times.