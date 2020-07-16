Thought Leader Dan Barrins: Amazon grocery stores, infectious disease experts, and the state of the commercial real estate market

The Opening Bell
Posted: / Updated:

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Dan Barrins

Amazon grocery stores are popping up around the Chicagoland area, and the founder of Mariano’s will be opening up a new store in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to share his thoughts on how the grocery store industry is fairing from a commercial real estate perspective.

Later on on the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve and Dan discuss the idea of businesses hiring infectious disease experts in order to keep workplaces safe, and how the commercial real estate market is fairing in the current climate.

