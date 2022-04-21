With prices up, Caryn Levey, Senior Vice President and Private Banking Group Manager at Associated Bank breaks down the current inflation situation with Steve Grzanich on this week’s Thought Leader segment. They define what inflation is and the best advice to set yourself on a good course to fight it.
by: Ben Anderson
