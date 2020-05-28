Listen Now
Thought Leader Brian Henderson: Who Is Your Partner When Things Go Wrong?

Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitenell – Part of Associated Bank)

Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) recently had a piece published on Forbes that gave tips on what to focus on during hard financial times. During the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Steve Grzanich and Brian comb over some of the highlights of the column, and Brian spends some time sharing some real examples he’s had with clients over the past few months. They discuss some of concerns shared by Brian and his colleagues, the advice they’re giving their clients, as well as grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT) and IRA conversions.

