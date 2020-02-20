Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Coronavirus & Personality Assessments In The Workplace

After news of coronavirus first broke last month, people have been on guard when traveling and even when going into their workplace. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joins Steve Grzanich in studio for the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Bret explains how employers could handle COVID-19 and other infectious disease threats to their business. They also discuss the use of personality assessments in the workplace, including the ethical implications, and the best practices for employers using such tests.

