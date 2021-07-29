Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Worker shortages continue to be a big challenge for Illinois businesses

The Opening Bell
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Adam Lutostanski

 Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Ruxton, in for Steve Grzanich, to talk about the big challenges businesses are still facing with trying to get more people to go back to work. Then the conversation transitions to more positive news and discuss what the state is doing to attract new companies to the area. Finally, the guys wrap up by discussing some emerging trends in the business world, including how technology continues to play an important role to the overall success and growth of companies in the area.

