Whether you’re talking about finances or not, 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to not only recap what happened during 2020, but also to make some predictions for the year ahead. As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Adam shares his thoughts on a second stimulus check, and why it might be best to not be so reliant on Zoom.

