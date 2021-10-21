Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski on the supply chain: “The major impact has already occured”

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Adam Lutostanski

The supply chain for businesses are across the country have been conserving as much working capital and inventory as possible as the supply chain becomes the biggest problem Illinois business owners are trying to be opportunistic. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to share just how much of an impact Illinois businesses are seeing on the supply chain and more.

