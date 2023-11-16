This week, Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) is with Steve Grzanich to discuss the Fed’s lack of confidence on what they have done for inflation. They also discuss how inflation is affecting federal taxes and what this means for recent adjustments to tax brackets.
by: Ben Anderson
