Everybody has been adjusting on the fly during 2020. As we look ahead to 2021, Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to share the advice he is giving CEO’s who are setting their budget for next year, and whether month-to-month plans will be the norm. Adam also comments on the services and manufacturing sectors, quarterly earning reports from big banks and the way it reflects on how consumers are doing.

