Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Helping Small Businesses is a Three-Pronged Approach

The Opening Bell
Associated Bank Thought Leader – Adam Lutostanski

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that more will have to be done in order help get the economy back on track. Though he wasn’t specific, congress’ fiscal support will likely be needed. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss Chairman Powell’s comments, and the potential of negative interest rates.

As most of the country continues to put plans in place for reopening, Adam explains how Associated Bank is assisting small businesses. During the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, he talked about the three-pronged approach they are using.

