Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: going digital will be the norm going forward

The impact of COVID-19 on the banking industry is seen clearly in the types of interactions between clients and those working behind the counter. Drive thru traffic is up, and an increase in digital banking may be clues as to where the industry may be heading. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss whether banks currently have the infrastructure to handle some of these forced changes.

As they’ve talked about in previous Associated Bank Thought Leader conversations, Steve and Adam revisit the topic of a cashless society and how people would react and adapt. Steve also asks Adam to describe some of the conversations he’s been having with his clients, the advice he’s giving, and whether they are keeping more working capital on hand.