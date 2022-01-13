Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski describes how businesses are overcoming the ongoing supply chain issue

Associated Bank Thought Leader – Adam Lutostanski

Businesses across the country are still experiencing issues from the ongoing supply chain. Adam Lutostanski (Head of Illinois Commercial Banking at Associated Bank) joined Steve Bertrand (in for Steve Grzanich) to discuss what ideas his clients are using to adapt. Plus the two discuss how technology is innovating and how some of Adam’s clients may be a bit divided with how it comes to using it.

